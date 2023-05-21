Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $142,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $207.22. 493,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,013. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.21.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

