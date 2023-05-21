Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $178,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,941,000 after buying an additional 297,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,197,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,069,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after buying an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 1,001,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

