Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $122,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.19. 3,706,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,501. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.33 and its 200 day moving average is $334.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

