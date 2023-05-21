Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,125,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $152,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $131.44. The company had a trading volume of 309,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,975. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.