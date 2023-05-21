Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 265,601 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,308,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,601 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16,381.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after buying an additional 1,397,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.81. 6,393,837 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.