aelf Market Cap Tops $172.61 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. aelf has a market capitalization of $172.61 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003071 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001469 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,328,129 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

