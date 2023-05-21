AES (NYSE:AES) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

AES has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.30.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AES traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,907,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,251. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.