Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $141.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average is $152.54. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,696.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 119,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

