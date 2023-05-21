AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.33.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AGCO opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
