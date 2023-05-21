AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AGCO Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AGCO by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,038,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,543,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.