Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 13,718 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,924 shares of company stock valued at $34,209,784. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.