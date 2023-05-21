Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.12% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 151,592 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. 1,488,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.