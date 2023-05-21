Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $6.35 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 0.9% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.71.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $22.56 on Friday, hitting $491.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.18 and a 200 day moving average of $497.05. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.