Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 937.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,084 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $556,661.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,727 shares of company stock worth $7,509,345 in the last ninety days. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

