AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.84. 9,196,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,410. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

