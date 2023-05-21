AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. 13,359,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,519,954. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $429.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

