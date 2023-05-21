AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,260 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. 4,717,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,365,131. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

