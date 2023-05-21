AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 96,359 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.16. 2,416,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,228. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 over the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.08.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

