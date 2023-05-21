AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $989,536,000 after buying an additional 813,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,128. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

