AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 16,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 64,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,207. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.59 and a 52-week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.