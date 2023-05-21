AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kohl’s Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

