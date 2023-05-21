AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.58. 2,510,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

