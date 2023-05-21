Aion (AION) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $476,634.09 and $503.52 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00128690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00062721 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039086 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00027450 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

