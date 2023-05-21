Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.55.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200 day moving average of $108.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock valued at $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

