Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,110 shares of company stock worth $4,004,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

