Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.78.
Alcoa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AA opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.93. Alcoa has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $67.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.43.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Alcoa by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Alcoa by 96.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alcoa (AA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.