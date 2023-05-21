Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of ALGN opened at $290.99 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.57 and a 200 day moving average of $271.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

