Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $347.78.
Align Technology Price Performance
Shares of ALGN opened at $290.99 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.57 and a 200 day moving average of $271.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Align Technology
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Align Technology (ALGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.