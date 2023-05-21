Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.22.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Trading Down 1.1 %

ALLE stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.66. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Allegion by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.