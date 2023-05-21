ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALE. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $61.78 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

