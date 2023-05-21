Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amarin Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $516.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,255 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 281,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 921,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

