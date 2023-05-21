Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

