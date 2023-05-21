American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 217,460 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

