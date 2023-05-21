American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Electric Power worth $75,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

