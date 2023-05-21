American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.95. 2,258,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,087. The company has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

