American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,415 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 2.1% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after buying an additional 694,978 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,751,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,583,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,732,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,101. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

