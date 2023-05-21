American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,092 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 3.4% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $194,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,145. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

