Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 346,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after buying an additional 42,820 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.44 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

