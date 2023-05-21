Analysts Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price at $84.59

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.59.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
