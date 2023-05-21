Analysts Set PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE PPL opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.45. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. PPL’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.
