Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $52.31

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

