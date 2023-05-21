Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.