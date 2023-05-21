Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.