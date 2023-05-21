API3 (API3) Price Tops $1.22 on Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $75.71 million and $3.10 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 124,603,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

