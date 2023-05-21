Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 0.6 %

APOG stock opened at $38.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $864.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2,523.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,986 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 205,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $5,353,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

