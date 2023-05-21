Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 165.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $58,266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

