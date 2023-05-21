Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

