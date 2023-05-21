Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
ARKR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.
Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
