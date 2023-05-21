Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 2.4 %

ARKR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

