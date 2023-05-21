Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ASND stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.65. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.