ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0694

ASD (ASD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. One ASD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $45.85 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018196 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,873.32 or 1.00024021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06818998 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,901,146.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.