ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASGN. Bank of America cut ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.83.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $66.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

