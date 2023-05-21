Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
Shares of AINC remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.97.
Ashford Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.