Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of AINC remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.97.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

