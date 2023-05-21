ATI (NYSE:ATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

ATI stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. ATI has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

